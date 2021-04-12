Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site.

French government disgusted by attack on Muslim centre

The French government on Sunday condemned the defacing of an Islamic cultural centre in western France with Islamaphobic slogans, and said an attack on Muslims was an attack on the Republic. The tags, daubed on the side a building used as a prayer room in the city of Rennes, were found shortly before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins in France on Tuesday.

Amid COVID-19 concerns and multiple candidates, Peru votes for new president and Congress

Peru's presidential candidates sought to drum up enthusiasm on Sunday as the country picked a new leader - with one arriving at a voting station on horseback and others pledging to turn the page on the corruption and mismanagement of recent decades. The election for a new president and Congress comes against the backdrop of a fierce second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and widespread public apathy that has meant none of the 18 candidates to lead the country has polled more than 13%.

'The right path' - Chile defends Sinovac use amid fresh efficacy questions

Chilean authorities on Sunday backed the country's widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac after China's top disease official appeared to make conflicting statements about its efficacy. Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday that the country was considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines since currently available vaccines "don't have very high rates of protection."

Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman.

Top U.S. diplomat criticizes China, says 'need to get to the bottom' of COVID-19 origin

China's failure to provide access to global health experts made the COVID-19 pandemic worse than it had to be, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday, and it was important to "get to the bottom" of the origin of the novel coronavirus. The top U.S. diplomat's sharp words underscored criticism from other members of the Biden administration over Beijing's lack of transparency in the crucial early days of the pandemic.

We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief.

Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant

Brazil on Sunday recorded 1,803 new COVID-19 deaths, as a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the linchpin in the country's vaccination campaign is 50.7% effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1. Brazil, which has in recent weeks become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, saw over 37,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. With over 353,000 deaths, Latin America's biggest country has the second highest coronavirus death toll in the world, after the United States.

English shops and pub gardens reopen in 'major step' to freedom

England's shops, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens will reopen on Monday in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a "major step" towards freedom from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been closed since early January when England entered a third lockdown to stem surging infections driven by the "Kent" variant of the virus.

Ecuador counts votes in presidential runoff with socialism on the horizon

Ecuador's elections council on Sunday counted votes in an unexpectedly tight presidential runoff that has hinged on whether to maintain the pro-market policies of the last four years or return to the socialism of the preceding decade. Left-wing economist Andres Arauz is offering to restore the socialist policies of his mentor, former President Rafael Correa who is living in Europe and has been convicted on graft charges. Banker Guillermo Lasso is promising open markets and renewed foreign investment to create jobs.

