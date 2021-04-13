Left Menu

Ramaphosa calls for 'African-made vaccines' against COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:15 IST
Ramaphosa calls for 'African-made vaccines' against COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AfricaCDC)

Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, said during a virtual conference on Monday that the African continent needs to harness COVID-19 vaccines as it lags in vaccinating against COVID-19, according to a report by CGTN Africa.

In the conference organized by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on "Africa's vaccine manufacturing" he said "Africa needs to harness its own continental capabilities and identify opportunities for collaboration across… countries," with around 2 percent of the world's total number of COVID-19 shots administered so far.

He further added that some foreign countries "could offer technological expertise, financing and investment", and suggested that countries like India and Brazil could help through the development by guiding with respective generic pharmaceutical industries. He said, "we will also need capacity-building in the form of skills and knowledge transfer to ensure we can sustain local manufacturing".

The continent has been the least affected region by the pandemic in the world with over 4.35 million cases and over 115,000 deaths with an overall population of 1.2 billion, as per the latest figures from Africa CDC. But the slow vaccination process was caused due to inadequate supplies, logistical and financial problems.

Being the worst-hit country in Africa, Ramaphosa also criticized developed nations for vaccine hoggings, warning "vaccine apartheid must come to an end".

Further speaking at the conference, Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda said that "vaccine equity" cannot be guaranteed by "goodwill alone" and "Africa needs to and should be capable of producing its own vaccines and medical products".

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after import relaxation

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germanys BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.We have noted the recent anno...

Syria's Assad dismisses central bank chief Karfoul

President Bashar al-Assad has dismissed Syrias Central Bank Governor Hazem Karfoul, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.It did not immediately say whether Assad had appointed a replacement or give a reason for Karfouls dismissal. Syri...

Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever

Iran will begin enriching uranium to 60purity, higher than the programme ever has before, after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian nuclear negotiator said Tuesday.Abbas Araghchis comment, quoted by the state-run IRNA news ...

Monsoon to be 'healthy normal' this year: Skymet

The Southwest monsoon, which brings more than 75 per cent of the countrys rainfall during June-September, will be normal this year, Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster said on Tuesday.The north India plains, along with a few parts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021