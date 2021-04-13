Left Menu

The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about its "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:38 IST
EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay news - source

Earlier on Tuesday the U.S. company said in a statement it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was reviewing with European health authorities cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot.

The company had confirmed at a meeting on Friday that it would aim to deliver the contracted 55 million doses to the EU by the end of June, the official said. "The European Commission is in contact with the company" to get clarification on the decision, the official added, declining to be named because discussions are confidential.

A Commission spokesman said the EU executive was looking into the matter but had no comment at this stage. J&J did not immediately reply to questions on whether the delay could affect delivery targets in the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

