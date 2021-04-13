Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:50 IST
Meghalaya puts restrictions on number of people allowed in social & religious gatherings

In view of the spike in COVID- 19 cases in Meghalaya, the state government on Tuesday issued orders putting restrictions on the number of people allowed in social and religious gatherings.

Chief Secretary MS Rao who reviewed the COVID-19 situation issued the order which said that the maximum number of persons allowed in places of worship is decreased by 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

The order also said that the maximum number of persons allowed during religious/social/private gatherings is decreased to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

It also said that cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity and for outdoor sports, spectators are permitted up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

''Citizens are advised to exercise caution, follow protocols and adhere to SOPs to ensure that the state does not see a resurgence in cases,'' Rao said in the order.

The chief secretary warned that complacency will lead to surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, and directed SPs and deputy commissioners to intensify the enforcement measures for strict compliance of protocols and social distancing norms.

The order also said that district deputy commissioners are advised to continue to regulate schedule and timings of operations of any activities.

The state government has also mandated the registration of all inter-state commercial/tourist taxis by April 20 following which they would not be allowed to ply into the state.

Transport Commissioner IW Ingty viewed the poor response of the interstate tourists commercial vehicle owners/drivers to the instruction on COVID protocols and issued the order on Tuesday.

Those failing to comply will have their permit suspended as per section laid down in the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989 for non-compliance with government orders, he said.

On Tuesday 87 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya pushing the number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 270 and the tally to 14,387, health officials said.

