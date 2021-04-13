Left Menu

Mexico reports 4,293 new coronavirus cases, 592 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:37 IST
Mexico's government reported 4,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 592 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 2,286,133 infections and 210,294 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

