Left Menu

US remains non-committal on India's move to get TRIPS waiver to COVID vaccines at WTO

As part of that we have to consider what modifications and reforms to our trade rules might be necessary to reflect what we have learned, she said. Later at the end of the conference, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the speakers agree that it's not acceptable for people and countries to have to wait indefinitely for vaccines. We do not want to repeat experiences of the past, she said. It was agreed that production capacity needs to be expanded, particularly in developing and least developed countries and emerging markets.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:18 IST
US remains non-committal on India's move to get TRIPS waiver to COVID vaccines at WTO
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The US remained non-committal on the move by India and South Africa to get Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID-19 vaccine before the WTO so that the doses are accessible and affordable to low- and middle-income countries.

The move by India, South Africa and several other countries has been supported by more than 60 top American lawmakers, most of whom are progressives.

US Trade Representatives Katherine Tai, in her address to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) virtual conference on COVID-19 vaccine equity on Wednesday, however, did not weigh in on the request made by India and South Africa.

The virtual conference was attended and addressed by her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal, Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis of the European Union, and Minister Ebrahim Patel of South Africa on Wednesday.

"I have had a chance already to have very meaningful preliminary conversations with each of you. I am committed to finding ways to partner with you on the issues before us today and more broadly," Tai said.

Acknowledging that there is still a gaping divide between developed and developing countries when it comes to access to medicines, she said that this was seen during the HIV/AIDS epidemic, where various policies and actions constrained access to medicines, contributing to unnecessary deaths and suffering.

"We must learn from, and not repeat, the tragedies and mistakes of the past. The Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health, for example, was born out of the HIV/AIDS crisis, and we all – both in government and in the private sector – need to do our parts to live up to its spirit," Tai said.

But there are many aspects of the institution of the WTO and its rules that have not adapted to a changed world, a changed membership, changed practices and expectations. "We must ensure that this time of crisis and suffering leads to breakthroughs and progress," Tai said in her address.

"We hope to hear more today about how the market once again has failed in meeting the health needs of developing countries. As part of that we have to consider what modifications and reforms to our trade rules might be necessary to reflect what we have learned," she said.

Later at the end of the conference, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the speakers agree that it's not acceptable for people and countries to have to wait indefinitely for vaccines.

"We do not want to repeat experiences of the past," she said.

"It was agreed that production capacity needs to be expanded, particularly in developing and least developed countries and emerging markets. And that vaccine distribution needs to be more effective and more equitable," Okonjo-Iweala said.

"Various perspectives about the TRIPS agreement, and whether the existing flexibilities are enough to address developing country needs were put on the table. These echoed the discussions on the waiver proposal going on in the TRIPS Council, and I want to reiterate that today is a way of contributing to that discussion," she said.

"I agree with the view that the WTO is a logical forum for finding a way forward on these issues, and I hope that the ideas raised here will contribute to convergence in the TRIPS Council on meaningful results that can contribute to the goals that we have," WTO Director General said.

In a statement, Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines, demanded that the US should support the TRIPS waiver.

"Despite US support for COVAX, it will be difficult to earn goodwill if the United States continues to block partner countries' efforts to make medical tools. The US should support the TRIPS Waiver and step in with leadership to make vaccines for the billions of people who are still waiting,'' he said.

"The US should support the efforts of partner nations to protect their people and expand access to COVID treatments, tests, protective equipment and vaccines, by endorsing the temporary suspension of the WTO intellectual property rules proposed by South Africa and India," Maybarduk said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray; women blame soldiers

The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopias Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded. It was the beginning of an 11-day ordeal in February, during whic...

Mexican regulator informs IAEA about safe recovery of radiography camera

The Comision Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear y Salvaguardias CNSNS, the Mexican nuclear regulator, has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA about the theft and subsequent safe recovery of a radiography camera containing a radi...

Delhi: Customs intercepts Zambian national, 14 kg heroin seized

Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted a Zambian national allegedly with 14 kg heroin, worth around Rs 100 crores in the international market, a Customs official told ANI. His arrest procedure is underway.Zambian national intercepted...

S.Korea's President Moon pledges to prepare bold measures to prop up consumption

South Koreas President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged the country will prepare bold measures to boost consumption as soon as the coronavirus situation settles.The government will continue to seek more policy measures to support economic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021