PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:34 IST
Government only indulging in sham of COVID 'vaccine festival', Rahul Gandhi alleges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a ''sham'' of a 'vaccine festival'.

He also alleged that there is no testing, no beds in hospitals, neither ventilators or oxygen and vaccine is also not available.

Gandhi also took a jibe asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were given to the fund for handling COVID-19 situation.

''There are no tests or beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators or oxygen. The vaccine is also not there. But there is a sham of a festival. PM-CARES?'' he asked.

His attack came after the government celebrated the 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14.

India saw its highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 COVID-19 infections and 1,038 fatalities pushing the country' tally of cases to 1,40,74,564 and the total death toll to 1,73,123, according to official data.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country were recorded at 14,71,877 cases.

