Left Menu

K'taka Minister warns against sale of Remdesivir in black market to make a fast buck

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:19 IST
K'taka Minister warns against sale of Remdesivir in black market to make a fast buck

With reports coming in about black marketing of Remdesivir injection, which is vital for treatment of coronavirus, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday warned stringent action against those creating false scarcity of the drug.

''The Karnataka Health Minister has already said there is no scarcity of Remdesivir injection in the state but a false scarcity is been created in the state,'' he told reporters here.

Bommai said there were reports that the injection is being sold at higher prices.

''The government has taken the matter seriously and will initiate stringent action against those who are making a fast buck by creating false scarcity and black marketing this important drug,'' he added.

According to him, the state government had faced many challenges last year.

Taking lessons from it, the government this year has taken measures well in advance and has enhanced the health infrastructure in government hospitals.

The Home Minister also said there was no shortage of vaccines in the state.

Bommai said he would be holding a meeting with senior police officials on Friday to discuss ways to protect the police force from coronavirus and also about the measures to contain the disease.

''We will monitor at every level of supply, storage and distribution of Remdesivir. We will keep a track right from pharmaceuticals to the hospitals and initiate action under the Epidemic Act,'' he added.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Probe of deadly Jan. 6 attack turns to U.S. Capitol police inspector general

Congresss probe into security failures that allowed the deadly January assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trumps supporters turns on Thursday to the inspector general of the police department charged with securing the se...

U.S. video game seeks to fight racism by putting players in the shoes of a Black father

With calls for police reform and protests across the United States, software engineer Bryant Young is hoping to use virtual reality VR to fight racism.Our America puts the viewer in the drivers seat as a Black father takes his son to school...

South African Athletics C'ships: Caster Semenya wins 5000m race but misses out on Oly qualification

South Africas middle-distance runner Caster Semenya recorded a personal best timing in winning the womens 5,000m at the South African Athletics Championships on Thursday but she nearly missed the Tokyo Olympics spot. Reigning Olympics gold ...

Bank of America profit more than doubles on reserve release boost

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates on Thursday as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.The bank released 2.7 billion from its reserves, bettin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021