Maha: Over 5,000 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in Raigad

In light of the rise in coronavirus cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district has reserved 5,086 beds in government and private hospitals, an official said on Thursday.

According to a release issued by the district administration, 3,552 beds without oxygen support, 1,042 with oxygen support, 311 ICU beds and 181 ventilators have been prepared for COVID-19 patients.

There are 3,552 beds without oxygen support in the COVID-19 isolation ward, while a separation room has been set up with 1,042 beds that have oxygen support, the release stated. The district currently has 8,369 patients in treatment, with Panvel taluka accounting for the most number of infections in the region.

In Raigad district, few cases have been reported in Mahad, Poladpur, Mhasala, Mangaon, Roha, Shrivardhan, while Panvel, Alibaug, Pen, Karjat, Khalapur have seen a rise in infections, it was stated.

