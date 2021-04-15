Left Menu

Thailand readies restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Thailand has so far managed to contain the number of cases relative to other countries, but the new outbreak comes as many have travelled during the country's Songkran new year holidays and as vaccination rates are still low. Asked whether lockdowns would be imposed, health official Chawetsan Namwat said measures were being formulated based on case numbers in each area and would be proposed to the coronavirus taskforce for approval on Friday.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:55 IST
Thailand readies restrictions as coronavirus cases surge
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Thailand reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the sharpest increase since the start of the pandemic and the fourth record rise this week, prompting authorities to prepare new restrictions that would include closing schools and clubs. Thailand has so far managed to contain the number of cases relative to other countries, but the new outbreak comes as many have travelled during the country's Songkran new year holidays and as vaccination rates are still low.

Asked whether lockdowns would be imposed, health official Chawetsan Namwat said measures were being formulated based on case numbers in each area and would be proposed to the coronavirus taskforce for approval on Friday. "We have to divide up the areas based on seriousness, which is different and so measures have to be suitable for each area," Chawetsan told a briefing.

The measures include closing entertainment venues, clubs, bars, massage parlours and schools nationwide for at least two weeks, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement. Activities involving over 50 people would be prohibited and 18 provinces, including Bangkok, classified as red zones and the remaining 59 provinces as orange.

Restaurants would not be able to serve alcohol and must close by 9 p.m. in red zones. Authorities have already urged people to limit travel and begin working from home. Shopping malls will also close at 9 p.m and the banking association said branches outside malls will shut at 3:30 p.m. and limit customer numbers.

Thailand's last major lockdown was in late March last year, with a curfew imposed in April, before months of relatively relaxed curbs as cases were mainly contained. Of the new infections reported on Thursday, 409 were in Bangkok, the outbreak's epicentre.

The new cases took total infections to 37,453, with deaths remaining at 97. All positive cases have to be admitted into care under Thai rules, with 8,973 patients currently being treated, which could stretch a healthcare system already strained by the last outbreak.

In a statement, the government said there was sufficient space to accommodate patients, especially in Bangkok and nearby provinces, with more than 6,000 beds arranged and 2,200 more planned including in field hospitals. Chawetsan denied the rate of vaccination was slow, but said the country had received a limited number of doses. Government data showed about 2,000 additional vaccinations by Thursday from a day earlier out a total of 581,308.

Thailand has vaccinated less than 0.4% of its population, trailing neighbours including Malaysia, with 1.5%, and 14.6% in Singapore, a Reuters estimate found. The government's main vaccination strategy relies on locally-produced AstraZeneca shots, which are expected to start being delivered in June, with the aim of inoculating half of the adult population by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright death due in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday.Prosecutors will try to show t...

India has stood firm on northern border with China, proved it will not get pushed: CDS Rawat

India has stood firm on the northern border against China and has proved that it will not get pushed, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue here, General Rawat said India stood firm in...

IPL 2021: Shams Mulani joins Delhi Capitals as short-term Covid-19 replacement for Axar

Delhi Capitals has brought in Shams Mulani as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for Axar Patel for their Indian Premier League IPL 2021 campaign. Axar had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the...

PFRDA logs 23 pc growth in subscriber base under NPS, APY schemes in FY21

The PFRDA has registered 23 per cent growth in its subscriber base under the flagship NPS and APY schemes to over 4.24 crore by the end of March 31, 2021, the regulator said on Thursday. Last year was extremely challenging because of COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021