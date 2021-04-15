Left Menu

Karnataka Minister warns private hospitals of strict action if they do not reserve beds for COVID patients

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday warned of strict action against private hospitals if they do not follow its instructions on reserving 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients.Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:52 IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday warned of strict action against private hospitals if they do not follow its instructions on reserving 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients.

''Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Private hospitals have also been instructed to reserve 50 per cent of the beds.

Strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate,'' Sudhakar said.

Noting that private hospitals have reserved only 15-20 per cent of what has been asked for, he said the government will consider it as a serious lapse, and strict measures will be initiated, if they do not follow the orders.

''Only critical non-Covid patients who need hospitalisation should be treated in hospitals. Government cannot keep quiet if Covid patients are denied treatment.'' ''I once again appeal to the private hospitals to cooperate with the government,'' he said, adding that private hospitals can arrange Covid care centres at hotels.

Noting that 400 doctors have been transferred from the Medical education department to the Health department, Sudhakar said the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease (RGICD) has been kept reserved for severe acute respiratory infection and influenza-like illness related cases.

Presently 300 beds are available in Bengaluru's Victoria hospital, for Covid patients and will be increased to 500 shortly, the minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

According to the release, 300 beds in Bowring hospital, 150 in Charaka, 100 beds in HSIS Gosha and 100 beds will be reserved in KC General hospital within two weeks.

Stating that the state's Technical Advisory Committee on COVID (consisting of experts) will be submitting its report on surging cases and containment measures to the government, Sudhakar said it will be handed over to the CM and he will take a decision after discussion with leaders at the all party meeting and cabinet colleagues.

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government has convened an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss strategies to control the spread of infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

