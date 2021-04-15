Left Menu

Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca's vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday. Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, as European officials investigate reports of rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have occurred in Europe and Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:28 IST
Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca's vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday.

Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, as European officials investigate reports of rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have occurred in Europe and Britain. The decision has sparked some debate in Denmark about what to do with the leftover vaccines. Opposition parties argue the authorities should make the shots available to Danes willing to take it.

Denmark currently has just over 200,000 vaccines, but is set to receive another 3.5 million from previous agreements, the State Serum Institute told Reuters. The Danish Health Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The WHO, which along with Britain and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) continue to recommend AstraZeneca's shot on the grounds that the benefits outweigh the risks, has been pushing countries not to hoard vaccines that they are not using. World Bank President David Malpass also called on countries on Thursday to contribute their "excess" doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.

The lion's share of vaccines distributed globally, so far, have gone to wealthier nations. "I understand that the ministry of foreign affairs of Denmark is ready to, or looking already into options, for sharing AstraZeneca vaccines with poorer countries," WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge told reporters.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said her country would gladly take the shots: "We still have less vaccines then people willing to be vaccinated. Therefore, Lithuania has expressed readiness to take as many doses of Astra Zeneca, as Denmark is ready to share." WHO and EMA have said every nation should make decisions about their vaccination programs based on their rates of vaccination, infection and hospitalisation.

Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom said on Wednesday his country had come far in inoculating the elderly population most at risk of contracting a serious form of COVID-19, and that younger groups were at lower risk of complications from the disease. That had to be weighed against the possible vaccine side effects, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana

A 13-year-old girl was found pregnant here after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people, police said on Thursday.A couple and a woman were arrested in Yamunanagar after the girl narrated her ordeal to the police.The key accus...

France's COVID-19 death toll breaches 100,000; eighth-highest in world

Frances COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, marking a bleak milestone for President Emmanuel Macrons government. Data from the health ministrys GEODES...

Indian star shuttler duo getting Plan B ready for Tokyo Games

In their quest to win Olympic medal, Indias star doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are adding a Plan B to their strategy by incorporating tactical European style of play under new coach Mathias Boe.The world number 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021