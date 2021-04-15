UK reports slight rise in daily COVID cases to 2,672

UK reports slight rise in daily COVID cases to 2,672Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:38 IST
Britain reported 2,672 new COVID cases on Thursday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,491 on Wednesday but taking the fall over the last seven days to almost 7% compared with a week earlier.
A further 30 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning there were 211 deaths between April 9 and 15, a fall of 2.3% compared with the previous seven days.
A total of 32.44 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by April 14 and 8.51 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)
