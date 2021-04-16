Left Menu

NMCH Patna, Gaya's Anugrah Narayan Hospital to be converted into full-time COVID facility: Bihar Health Minister

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said that Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) Patna and Gaya's Anugrah Narayan Hospital will be converted into a full-time COVID facility.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:10 IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey speaking to reporters. . Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said that Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) Patna and Gaya's Anugrah Narayan Hospital will be converted into a full-time COVID facility. Apart from it, 50 beds will be installed at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Hospital in Patna and about 100 beds will be arranged at Cancer Institute in the next 2-3 days, the Health Minister added.

Speaking to reporters here, Pandey said: "We have decided to convert NMCH Patna and Gaya's Anugrah Narayan Hospital into a full-time COVID facility. At least 50 beds will also be installed at IGIMS Hospital in Patna and about 100 beds will be arranged at Cancer Institute in the next 2-3 days." This comes after the Minister announced that efforts were being made to improve the Covid care facilities. A patient battling with Covid-19 on April 13 died in hospital premises allegedly after NMCH hospital had not admitted him for long.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Health Minister had said: "Such incident is unfortunate. For some days, number (cases) has increased in hospitals, efforts are being made to improve the facilities." According to Patna Nagar Nigam crematorium, the number of bodies brought here is less as compared to other days in the state.

"Around 10-12 bodies including 6-7 COVID-19 bodies have been brought here today. The number of bodies brought here is less as compared to other days. We have been working for nearly 24 hours," Rajkumar, incharge of crematorium said yesterday. The state had reported 23,725 COVID-19 active cases on April 14 after the country witnessed its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with 2,00,739 cases on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

