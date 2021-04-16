Germany says taking Britain off its COVID risk list

Germany says taking Britain off its COVID risk listReuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:02 IST
Germany's public health agency on Friday said Britain and the Mid-West and South-East of Ireland would no longer be classified as risk regions with high coronavirus incidence levels, meaning less onerous travel regulations. The Robert Koch Insitute (RKI) for infectious diseases also added the Portuguese regions of the Azores and Algarve as well as Castile-La Mancha in Spain to its risk list.
The changes will take effect on Sunday, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Spain
- Portuguese
- Britain
ALSO READ
More woe for Germany as long unbeaten WC qualifying run ends
Germany beaten by North Macedonia to end WCup qualifying run
Lockdown home-working thwarts Germany's burglars
INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response
Germany's president receives AstraZeneca vaccine