Bengal polls: Coronavirus-positive RSP candidate dies

PTI | Berhampore | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:45 IST
Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, died at a hospital here on Friday, a health department official said.

Nandi, 73, the party's nominee from the Jangipur assembly constituency in Murshidabad district in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, was in home isolation and taken to the Berhampore hospital on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated, he said.

He had comorbidities and died around 6 pm at the medical facility, the official said.

Congress candidate from Samsherganj assembly segment Rezaul Haque, who had tested positive for COVID-19, also died at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

