MP: Partial lockdown in Indore district extended till April 23

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has extended the partial lockdown it had imposed in light of the COVID-19 spread till April 23, an official said on Saturday.

The partial lockdown has been in effect in the district since April 12. District collector Manish Singh in an order said the ''corona curfew'' in the limits of the urban bodies' in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection.

According to the order, people will be allowed to buy every day essentials during the lockdown. Despite the provision of 7,000 beds in local hospitals, the district is falling short of providing beds to COVID-19, the order stated.

According to the health department, the district has recorded 87,625 COVID-19 cases, including 1,040 casualties so far. The district currently has 9,848 active cases.

