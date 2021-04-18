Govt to double remdesivir production to 3 lakh vials per day in 15 days: Mandaviya

Left Menu

The government plans to double the production of antiviral drug remdesivir to around 3 lakh vials per day over the next 15 days, to make it available readily for the treatment of COVID-19.Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya tweeted that the process has already started to enhance the production of remdesivir in the country.We are trying to increase production of remdesivir injection and also that its price comes down.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:18 IST
Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya tweeted that the process has already started to enhance the production of remdesivir in the country. Image Credit: ANI

''We are trying to increase production of remdesivir injection and also that its price comes down. Currently, we are producing 1.5 lakh vials per day. In the next fifteen days, it will be doubled to 3 lakh vials per day,'' he said on Twitter.

The government has also given permission to 20 plants to produce the antiviral drug, he added.

Already, remdesivir is being rolled out of 20 plants in the country, Mandaviya said.

''In the next few days, we are trying to maximise the remdesivir production. The drug companies have also reduced retail prices of the medicine and patients will benefit from it,'' he added.

On Saturday, NPPA said pharmaceutical companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have reduced the price of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100mg/vial).

According to the details shared by the NPPA, Cadila Healthcare has reduced the price of its REMDAC (remdesivir 100 mg) injection to Rs 899 from Rs 2,800 earlier.

Similarly, Syngene International has cut the price of its brand RemWin to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950 earlier.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has cut the price of REDYX, which used to cost Rs 5,400 earlier to Rs 2,700 now.

Similarly, Cipla has reduced the MRP of its CIPREMI brand to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,000 earlier.

Mylan has also reduced the price of its brand from Rs 4,800 to Rs 3,400.

Similarly, Jubilant Generics has cut the price of its remdesivir brand to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,700 earlier.

Hetero Healthcare has also cut the price of its brand COVIFOR from Rs 5,400 to Rs 3,490.

