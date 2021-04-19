Army hospitals in MP to treat civilians amid pandemic: Rajnath

Army hospitals in MP to treat civilians amid pandemic: RajnathPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:33 IST
Bhopal, Apr 19 (PTI)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured the Madhya Pradesh government that services at Army hospitals in the state will be made available to civilians during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office said.
Singh's assurance came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to him over phone about opening the Army hospitals in the state for the general public, an official in the CMO said.
Senior Army officials will meet the chief minister in this connection, he said.
On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,248 new cases of coronavirus, the state's highest single-day spike so far, taking the caseload to4,08,080.
The state also recorded 66 more deaths due to the viral infection, pushing the toll to 4,557.
This month, the state has so far reported 1,12,569 new cases of COVID-19 and 571 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
