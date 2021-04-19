Left Menu

India's Delhi orders six-day lockdown as COVID cases soar

India's capital region of Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown on Monday as daily COVID-19 cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections. Daily COVID-19 cases in India jumped a record 273,810 on Monday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:35 IST
India's Delhi orders six-day lockdown as COVID cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's capital region of Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown on Monday as daily COVID-19 cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections. India's hospitals are struggling with a shortage of beds, oxygen, and key medicines as infections pass the 15 million mark, second only to the United States.

Fewer than 100 critical care beds were available in the city of New Delhi, with a population of more than 20 million people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as social media was flooded with complaints. Daily COVID-19 cases in India jumped a record 273,810 on Monday. Deaths rose a record from 1,619 to 178,769.

Delhi goes into lockdown on Monday night. Criticism has mounted over how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has handled India's second wave of the pandemic, with religious festivals and election rallies being attended by thousands.

Leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah are set to hold further roadshows and public meetings on Monday. Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who has also addressed election rallies in recent weeks - said on Sunday he was suspending all his public rallies in West Bengal, which is in the middle of elections.

Hong Kong late on Sunday said the Asian financial hub will suspend flights from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines from Tuesday for two weeks due to imported infections. As of Monday, India had administered nearly 123.9 million vaccine doses, which is the most in the world after the United States and China, though it ranks much lower in per capita vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea looks to ban internet file-sharing with N.Korea

South Koreas government on Monday said it had proposed a law to require its citizens to get official permission before using the internet to exchange digital material such as movies, music, scanned books, or artwork with anyone in North Kor...

European shares inch to record highs on earnings, recovery optimism

European stocks inched higher on Monday, extending their record-setting rally, as optimism about a solid start to the earnings season offset a worrying resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 after ma...

Firefighters battle to contain blaze on S.Africa's Table Mountain

South African emergency workers have started evacuating three 17-storey residential buildings overlooking Cape Town city as a wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along Table Mountain, city officials said on Mond...

Indian hockey team is in good shape going into Olympics, feels young forward Shilanand

The recent performance against reigning Olympic champions Argentina shows that the Indian team is in good shape going into the Tokyo Games, feels young forward Shilanand Lakra.India won both their FIH Pro League fixtures in Argentina and tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021