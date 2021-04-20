No shortage of beds in hospitals, medical oxygen requirements being met: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in the state and medical oxygen requirements are being met amid a spike in coronavirus cases. "The total number of active cases in the State has crossed 45,000. We are taking all measures to curb the COVID19 infection. There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in the state," said Khattar.

"Till now, State's medical oxygen requirements are being met. We get liquid oxygen supply from Indian Oil's Panipat plant. We have ensured that the supply of medical oxygen remains smooth," he added. Earlier on Monday, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) informed that it has begun the supply of 150 Metric tonnes of oxygen at no cost to various hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 3,146 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and 3,663 people recovered from the disease in the said period, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 45,363 and the death toll has mounted to 3,448 as 33 more people scummed to the virus. (ANI)

