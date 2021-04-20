Left Menu

No shortage of beds in hospitals, medical oxygen requirements being met: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in the state and medical oxygen requirements are being met amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:24 IST
No shortage of beds in hospitals, medical oxygen requirements being met: Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in the state and medical oxygen requirements are being met amid a spike in coronavirus cases. "The total number of active cases in the State has crossed 45,000. We are taking all measures to curb the COVID19 infection. There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in the state," said Khattar.

"Till now, State's medical oxygen requirements are being met. We get liquid oxygen supply from Indian Oil's Panipat plant. We have ensured that the supply of medical oxygen remains smooth," he added. Earlier on Monday, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) informed that it has begun the supply of 150 Metric tonnes of oxygen at no cost to various hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 3,146 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and 3,663 people recovered from the disease in the said period, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 45,363 and the death toll has mounted to 3,448 as 33 more people scummed to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM asks officials to be ready for return of migrants as COVID cases surge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to be prepared for the return of migrant workers following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and asked people to act responsibly as the state is facing a grave ...

As more states opt for lockdown-like restrictions, PM says lockdown should be the "last resort"

As more states went for lockdown-like restrictions to battle the raging second COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed that use of lockdown should be the last resort and that the focus should rather be on micro-conta...

Soccer-Premier League clubs hit out at Big Six for Super League plans

Several Premier League clubs on Tuesday denounced the plans for a breakaway competition after Englands Big Six announced they are founding members of the Super League, with Everton leading the way by blasting their preposterous arrogance.Th...

UK records another 2,524 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

London UK, April 20 ANIXinhua Another 2,524 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,393,307, according to official figures released Tuesday. The country also re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021