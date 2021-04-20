Delhi lockdown: Police chief reviews situation, asks personnel to ensure their own safety as well

Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava Tuesday held a briefing via video conference with senior police officers to review the ground situation on the first day of six-day-long lockdown in the national capital.We urge people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and stay home during this lockdown, he said.Shrivastava directed his officers that while unnecessary movement of vehicles and people on roads should be curbed, essential services and movement of goods need to be facilitated, police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava Tuesday held a briefing via video conference with senior police officers to review the ground situation on the first day of six-day-long lockdown in the national capital.

''We urge people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and stay home during this lockdown,” he said.

Shrivastava directed his officers that while unnecessary movement of vehicles and people on roads should be curbed, essential services and movement of goods need to be facilitated, police said. He asked the field officers to also make use of announcements in colonies and densely populated areas for people to obey the COVID curfew, besides strictly checking at the pickets on roads, officials said. Anyone coming out of home will be definitely checked by the police personnel and questioned. Essential services like medicine shops, vegetable shops etc. will be allowed but with social distancing in place, they said. ''The priority is to implement this week-long lockdown and tightness in restrictions be kept,” he said, adding that if anyone is found in disobedience to the restrictions needs to be prosecuted at once. The Commissioner also expressed concern over the health and safety of police personnel who are serving 24x7 on the ground and exposing themselves to the risk of infection. ''Being frontline warriors, our personnel need to perform their duties, but also ensure COVID safety by following strict COVID discipline,” Shrivastava said. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, ''He (the police commissioner) directed the deployment at pickets and areas to be in small groups and with social distancing, even while checking people or vehicles so that their exposure risk is minimum.” Shrivastava also directed district and unit officers to keep sufficient stock of covid equipment like PPE kits, masks, sanitisers etc and pay attention to repeated cleanliness of toilets and common areas of the barracks and police stations, Biswal said. Daily health monitoring of the staff should go carried out and police colonies should also be sanitised because policemen return to homes from duties. Officers should remain in communication with staff who have fallen sick and make best possible arrangements for their treatment, the CP said. A COVID Helpline -- 011-24369900 -- is already getting nearly thousand calls a day for facilitation and help and maximum possible assistance is being extended, officials said. Police on Tuesday said people in the national capital largely remained indoors on the first day of the week-long lockdown but some were penalised for stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

In several areas of the city, the police made announcements through loudspeakers to inform people about the lockdown and ask them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, they said.

According to police, while people facing emergency were facilitated, those who were roaming without a valid reason were challaned. They were also sensitised by police personnel regarding the COVID-19 guidelines.

