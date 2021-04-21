Left Menu

Thane district sees 4,599 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:30 IST
Thane district sees 4,599 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

With the addition of 4,599 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 4,25,987, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of 49 more patients, the death toll in the district went up to 7,031. The mortality rate is 1.65 per cent, he added.

The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 69,907 while the death toll is 1,362 he said.

