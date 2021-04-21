Left Menu

UAE may impose virus curbs on unvaccinated people, official says

The UAE, where social distancing and mask-wearing in public are required, is among the countries with the world's fastest COVID-19 vaccination programmes. Abu Dhabi will now offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in addition to China's Sinopharm shot, the emirate's health authority said in an update on Wednesday.

Updated: 21-04-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:36 IST
The United Arab Emirates has warned it could impose restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the region's business and tourism hub pushes its immunisation campaign. The country of some 9 million, which has widened the campaign to those aged 16 and above, has vaccinated about 65% of the eligible population, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.

"Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures such as forbidding entry to some places and having access to some services," NCEMA spokesman Saif Al Dhaheri said. "Your hesitation today is an obstacle to our goals, it puts your family, loved ones and community at risk," he added.

The Gulf Arab state on Tuesday recorded 1,903 new infections to bring its total to 500,860 cases with 1,559 deaths. The UAE, where social distancing and mask-wearing in public are required, is among the countries with the world's fastest COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

Abu Dhabi will now offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in addition to China's Sinopharm shot, the emirate's health authority said in an update on Wednesday. Dubai emirate had already been offering the Pfizer vaccine as well as the one made by AstraZeneca.

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

