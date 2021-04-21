Left Menu

Guj: Pvt hospitals, clinics permitted to treat COVID-19 patients till Jun 15

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:43 IST
The Gujarat government has permitted all private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and dispensaries to treat coronavirus patients till June 15, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a core-committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday night in light of the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

''Looking at the growing number of novel coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to permit doctors in private hospitals, clinics, dispensaries and nursing homes to treat COVID-19 patients till June 15,'' an official release stated.

According to the release, nursing homes and dispensaries don't have to seek any permission from the government, but will have to inform district collectors or municipal commissioners in their respective areas.

The state government has also decided to appoint new specialist doctors for three months with a monthly honorarium of Rs 2.50 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh for medical officers, Rs 40,000 for dentists, Rs 35,000 for Ayush and homeopathic doctors, it was stated.

The chief minister has appealed to doctors and paramedics of all cadres to join the state government's efforts, while advertisements have been issued for hiring more staff for government hospitals, the release said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state government has also decided to increase the monthly salary of outsourcing staff nurses in Class-III category for three months to Rs 20,000.

The number of beds in all hospitals of Gujarat, which was about 41,000 till March 15, has been increased to 78,000 till April 20, he said, adding that the numbers are still insufficient considering the rise in infections.

Rupani said that an appeal has been made to the Centre to allow coronavirus patients to be treated at Army hospitals in Ahmedabad, Kutch, Jamnagar and Vadodara.

A meeting with officers of the state government and Armed Forces will be held on Wednesday, he said.

