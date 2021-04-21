U.S. adds about 100 countries to its 'Do Not Travel' advisory list

U.S. adds about 100 countries to its 'Do Not Travel' advisory listReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:20 IST
The U.S. State Department has added about 100 countries since Tuesday to its "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisory list, putting the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico, Germany and others on the list citing a "very high level of COVID-19."
On Monday, the State Department said it would boost the number of countries receiving its highest advisory rating to approximately 80% of countries worldwide to rely more on U.S. health officials existing assessments.
Before Tuesday, the State Department listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Do Not Travel.” The State Department now lists about 131 countries at Level Four. The State Department declined to say when it would complete the updates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Congressman praises Quad Plus France naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal
U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs
Migration in focus for U.S. envoy's trip to Central America
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on U.S. recovery prospects but dollar pauses for breath
Air France KLM wins EU okay for $4.7 bln recapitalisation