India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere, while Japan is expected to issue a third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures that could last for about two weeks.

* European countries prepared to start using Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and speed up their vaccination campaigns after Europe's drug regulator backed the shot and deliveries started trickling in after a week-long pause.

* Police clashed with protesters in Berlin as they tried to disperse a rally against the lockdown, as parliament approved a law to give Chancellor Angela Merkel's government more powers to fight the third wave.

AMERICAS

* A U.S. plant that was making JNJ's vaccine must fix a long list of problems including peeling paint, shoddy cleanups and poorly-trained staff to resume operation, according to a highly critical report by the FDA.

* U.S. President Joe Biden announced tax credits for certain businesses that pay employees who take time off to get vaccines. * The U.S. State Department has added at least 116 countries this week to its "Level Four: Do Not Travel" advisory list.

* Argentina is going through its "worst moment" of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health minister said, as deaths from the virus hit 60,000 amid a sharp second wave that has forced the country to re-impose some lockdown measures.

* Ecuador implemented a nighttime curfew and other mobility restrictions as a spike in coronavirus cases again overwhelms hospitals in the Andean country, which in 2020 experienced one of the region's worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Malaysia's government enacted a new emergency law allowing it to use funds derived from oil and gas contributions to pay for vaccine procurement, as it looks to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

* Singapore's manpower ministry said authorities were investigating the possibility of COVID-19 re-infections among residents in a migrant workers' dormitory, after finding a dozen positive cases in the facility.

* Two Australian states urged staff and guests in COVID-19 quarantine hotels to get tested immediately and fully self-isolate, launching investigations into three suspected cases of travellers contracting the virus from other residents.

* At least 24 COVID-19 patients in western India died on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of gas and a surge in infections.

* South Korea hopes its ally the United States will help it tackle a shortage of vaccines in return for test kits and masks Seoul sent to Washington earlier in the pandemic, the foreign minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African researchers hope to next week resume a study using JNJ's vaccine to immunize healthcare workers, one of the scientists leading the programme said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* India's only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78% effective in the second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week, while oil prices eased again on worries about rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world.

