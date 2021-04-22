Left Menu

Over 2,550 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Official data

According to data, at least 2,560 calls from coronavirus patients were being dispatched to ambulances in the city every day for the past week as the number of cases continue to show an upward trend in Delhi.This is a visible jump from the calls made by patients every day to ambulances during the first week of April, which was within the range of 1,200-1,900.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:16 IST
Over 2,550 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Official data

Over 2,550 distress calls from COVID-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

The cumulative figure of 17,924 calls in the past one week do not include the ones made by patients to private ambulances. According to data, at least 2,560 calls from coronavirus patients were being dispatched to ambulances in the city every day for the past week as the number of cases continue to show an upward trend in Delhi.

This is a visible jump from the calls made by patients every day to ambulances during the first week of April, which was within the range of 1,200-1,900. While 2,279 calls were dispatched to ambulances on both April 15 and 16, the number went up to 2,861 on April 20 -- highest in the last week -- and 2,618 on April 21. A total of 1,347 people succumbed to the virus during the period. The reported number of fatalities were 277 on April 20, 240 on April 19, 161 on April 18, 167 on April 17, 141 on April 16 and 112 on April 15.

Given the rise in number of COVID-19 deaths, the civic authorities in Delhi have now started working on a real-time monitoring system and a central control room for crematoriums and burial grounds as well. Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish condoles death of Sitaram Yechury's son

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed condolences on the untimely death of CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechurys son Ashish due to COVID-19.I am shocked and saddened by the death of Ashish Yechury. My condolences are wit...

COVID-19:Rlys to limit entry/exit points at stations in Mumbai

The Railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as the Maharashtra governments new COVID-19 curbs come into force from Thursday night, an offi...

Australia to reduce number of flights from India by 30 per cent due to a coronavirus spike

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a 30-per cent reduction in flights coming from high-risk COVID-19 nations like India, following an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in institutionalised quarantine centres in ...

No restriction on movement of medical oxygen between states: MHA

Amid increasing demand and reports of delays in medical oxygen supply in many states, the Central government on Thursday said no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the States. The Ministry of Home Affairs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021