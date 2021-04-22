These are the top stories at 5.00 pm: NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, highest-ever single-day spike in any country New Delhi: India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965.

DEL70 VIRUS-PM-MEETING-OXYGEN PM chairs high-level meet on oxygen supply, availability New Delhi: Chairing a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked top officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

DEL68 MHA-OXYGEN Govt invokes DM Act to order uninterrupted production, supply of oxygen New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order.

DEL71 DL-VIRUS OXYGEN-2NDLD HOSPITALS Small hospitals in Delhi grapple with limited oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Several small hospitals in the city struggled to replenish oxygen supply for coronavirus patients on Thursday morning, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock overnight.

DEL36 YECHURY-3RDLD SON-COVID Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish died of COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning. DEL46 DL-VIRUS- LD KEJRIWAL Making efforts to airlift oxygen from Odisha: Kejriwal New Delhi: The Delhi government is making efforts to airlift its enhanced quota of oxygen supply from Odisha, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as several city hospitals reported shortage of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus. DEL52 DL-VIRUS-SISODIA-OXYGEN UP, Haryana blocking Delhi oxygen, Centre should help before situation becomes dangerous: Sisodia New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday alleged the police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to Delhi and urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

DEL38 SONIA-PM-LD VACCINE Vaccine policy discriminatory, reverse it: Sonia Gandhi to PM New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, terming it as arbitrary and discriminatory and urged him to intervene immediately to reverse it.

DEL42 PRIYANKA-INTERVIEW-UP 'Governance failure in UP': Priyanka slams Yogi govt's response to COVID-19 second wave New Delhi: Alleging a failure of governance in Uttar Pradesh in the face of the COVID-19 second wave, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation long ceased to act as a protector and support system for the people in the state, and has increasingly assumed the role of an ''aggressor''. By Asim Kamal DEL44 DEF-NAVY INDONESIA SUBMARINE Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel to support the Indonesian Navy's hunt for a submarine that went missing with 53 people on board.

DEL62 VACCINE-REGISTRATION Registration for COVID vaccination on CoWIN for those above 18 to begin from Apr 28 New Delhi: Registration for vaccination against COVID-19 for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu app from April 28, officials said on Thursday. DEL51 UP-LD-TRAIN-VEHICLE-ACCIDENT 5 dead as train rams into vehicles at open level-crossing in UP's Shahjahanpur Shahjahanpur (UP): Five people were killed and one person was injured on Thursday after a train rammed into some vehicles at a manned level-crossing whose gates were allegedly not closed when the train came hurtling in, police said. DEL50 DL-VIRUS-JAIN More number of beds to be added once oxygen crisis is resolved: Delhi health minister New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the number of beds will be increased in large numbers for coronavirus patients once the "oxygen crisis" in the national capital is resolved.

DEL69 DL-VIRUS-LD WALIA Former Delhi minister A K Walia succumbs to COVID-19 New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister A K Walia died of COVID-19 in the early hours of Thursday, party leaders said.

LEGAL LGD23 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD OXYGEN Ensure oxygen transported to Delhi without any hindrance: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Centre to ensure oxygen is supplied to the national capital as per the allocation order and is transported without any hindrance. FOREIGN FGN19 UK-FLIGHTS-LD INDIA UK's Heathrow Airport refuses to allow extra flights from India ahead of 'red list' ban London: Heathrow Airport in London, the UK's largest and busiest airport, has declined requests from at least four international aircraft carriers to land eight extra flights from India on Thursday, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic ''red list'' travel ban which comes into force from Friday.

