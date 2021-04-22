Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv Kalraj Mishra asks industrialists, factory owners to treat workers with compassion

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:50 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday appealed to industrialists and factory owners to treat their workers in a humane manner as coronavirus cases surge in the state so that they don't migrate.

He said that along with compliance of COVID-related guidelines, there should be no migration of workers, no disruption in employment activities and no hardship to the farmers. This should be taken care of at all levels, the governor added.

Mishra also called upon people to stay at home and observe the 'Public Discipline Fortnight', under which various activities have been restricted to contain the spread of the virus.

The state government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions from April 19 and these will be in place till May 3.

All private workplaces, select government offices, markets and shops, except those of medicines, grocery, rations, vegetables and milk, and educational institutions etc., are to remain closed.

However, the government has exempted all industries and units related to construction so that the migration of workers can be stopped.

During to the nationwide lockdown last year, a large number of migrant workers left for their houses in different states as they lost their jobs and faced hardships due to lack of money and other resources.

Mishra said the new wave of COVID-19 is dangerous, and it is important to stay safe.

''We will be able to defeat corona only with caution, vigilance, vaccination and humanitarian approach,'' he added.

This is a difficult period and the public should be careful and alert, and not be negligent at any stage, the governor added.

