Left Menu

Delhi cop dies due to COVID-19

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to the coronavirus at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.He was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Polices northwest district, they said.According to a police official, the SI tested positive for the virus on April 15 and was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad on April 19 where he had been undergoing treatment.He had severe symptoms of the coronavirus and was in a critical condition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:31 IST
Delhi cop dies due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to the coronavirus at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.

He was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police's northwest district, they said.

According to a police official, the SI tested positive for the virus on April 15 and was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad on April 19 where he had been undergoing treatment.

He had severe symptoms of the coronavirus and was in a critical condition. A plasma donor was also arranged but his lung was severely affected, the police official said.

The deceased had joined the Delhi Police in 2015 and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter who live in Wazirabad, the officer said.

According to police, around 1,500 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for the coronavirus during the second wave since March end.

More than 8,000 personnel of the force have so far been infected with the virus. Around 7,000 of them have recovered and over 1,000 are still under treatment, police officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

One in four Germans will be vaccinated by early May - minister

One in every four people in Germany will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early May, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.Spahn said around 18.5 million people have been vaccinated in Germany so far, around...

Rugby league-Two charged over alleged online racial abuse of Australian Mitchell

Australian police have charged two men with allegedly sending racially abusive messages on social media to South Sydney Rabbitohs full back Latrell Mitchell, local media reported on Friday. The 23-year-old indigenous player informed the Nat...

Paritosh Jauhari Joins Successive Technologies as Chief Technology Officer

Former Director of Technology at Publicis Sapient, Paritosh Jauhari with over 17 years of engineering and digital transformation experience takes the helm of Successive Team NOIDA, India, April 23, 2021 PRNewswire -- Successive Technologies...

International Oscar field highlights humanity's darker side

Dramatic portrayals of peoples cruelty toward others are a theme in this years best international feature film Oscar race, with stories of genocide, corruption and bullying among entries from five countries that include two first-time nomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021