Thailand reports 2,839 new coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths

Thailand reports 2,839 new coronavirus cases, 8 new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-04-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 08:45 IST
Thailand reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record number of new cases in the country's third wave of infection, bringing total infections to 53,022 cases.
The Southeast Asian nation also reported eight new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 129 since the pandemic started last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
