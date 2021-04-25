UK officials close to deal to buy tens of millions more doses of Pfizer vaccine - Sunday Times

UK officials close to deal to buy tens of millions more doses of Pfizer vaccine - Sunday TimesReuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 05:24 IST
UK officials are close to finalising a deal to purchase tens of millions more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in time for a third booster dose to be given to the elderly this autumn, the Sunday Times reported https://bit.ly/3gDd8dd.
Government sources told the newspaper that they hope to roughly double the UK's original order of 40 million jabs.
If talks succeed, the extra stock may also be used for those in their 20s, who are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab, the report added. Britain's NHS will start inviting those in their 30s for vaccines by the end of this week.
ALSO READ
South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says
World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more
Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more
Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions and more
South African variant may evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says