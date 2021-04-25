Left Menu

Venezuela received a new shipment of some 80,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases surged and opposition lawmakers criticized the government's vaccine rollout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 10:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%

The Brazilian government cut by nearly 30% the number of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be delivered between January and April, according to a new calendar released by the country's health minister on Saturday. Last month, former health minister Eduardo Pazuello said Brazil would receive roughly 103 million doses in the first four months of the year. But the latest calendar released by minister Marcelo Queiroga showed only 73 million doses.

India reports record rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691

India on Sunday reported a record daily rise of 349,691 new coronavirus infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections. A total of 2,767 people were reported dead on Sunday, according to health ministry data, taking total coronavirus fatalities to 192,311.

Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day

Thailand on Sunday set a record for the daily number of COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day, just as authorities step up the response to a rapid third wave of infection after about a year of relative success slowing the novel coronavirus' spread.

Venezuela gets 80,000 more Sputnik V vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases surge

Venezuela received a new shipment of some 80,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases surged and opposition lawmakers criticized the government's vaccine rollout. The shipment brings the total number of vaccines that Venezuela has received to 880,000, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said. He said the government would focus on inoculating healthcare workers and the elderly with the new shipments. Venezuela has also inoculated public officials, firefighters, civil protection personnel and oxygen distribution workers.

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier

China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 12 a day earlier.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 18,773 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 18,773 to 3,287,418, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 120 to 81,564, the tally showed.

U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday. "We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.

Half of British population has had first COVID-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom has reached another COVID-19 vaccination milestone with over half of the population having had at least one injection, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday. Official data showed a total of 33.51 million people in the UK have received the first dose, with more than 12 million people having been given both.

Japan to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka-media

The Japanese government is planning to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks to administer shots in a bid to speed up its inoculation drive, local media reported on Sunday. Japan only started vaccinating its sizable elderly population this month and health experts say it may take till the winter (December-February) or longer for most of the general populace to get access to the shots.

Costa Rica hits new daily record of COVID-19 infections

Costa Rica on Saturday registered 1,830 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, with space for the most critical patients at public hospitals nearly full, health authorities said. There have been 238,760 cases and 3,143 deaths from COVID-19 in the Central American country of 5 million people, whose tourism-driven economy has been hit by the pandemic's toll on global travel.

