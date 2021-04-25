Left Menu

551 oxygen generation plants to be set up across country through PM CARES: PMO

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction of boosting availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities across the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 13:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction of boosting availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities across the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the PMO, the Prime Minister has directed that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. He said that these plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level.

The basic aim behind establishing PSA Oxygen Generation Plants at Government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility, said the PMO. It also said that such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day to day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district. In addition, the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a "top up" to the captive oxygen generation.

Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that Government hospitals in the districts do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the COVID-19 patients and other patients needing such support, it added. These dedicated plants will be established in identified Government hospitals in district headquarters in various States/UTs. The procurement will be done through Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the PMO.

Ir further stated that the PM CARES Fund had earlier this year allocated Rs 201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country. (ANI)

