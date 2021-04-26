Ruckus in UP hospital after cop dies of COVID, family alleges medical negligence

Ruckus in UP hospital after cop dies of COVID, family alleges medical negligencePTI | Aligarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:46 IST
Family members of a policeman, who died at a hospital here due to COVID-19, created a ruckus at the facility alleging negligence by doctors and ''assaulted'' staffers, police said on Monday.
Five people, including the deceased's four daughters, were booked for allegedly assaulting the medical staff on duty, they said.
Sub Inspector Sheroman Singh had died at the Deen Dayal district hospital on Sunday.
Doctors and paramedics at the hospital boycotted their duties after the incident and resumed work only after a case was registered against the deceased's family members. They also denied any negligence on their part.
Meanwhile, oxygen scarcity has been reported from several government and private hospitals, including Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College hospital, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
A senior AMU official told PTI that hospital officials have sent urgent requests to the district authorities pointing out the gravity of the situation.
When contacted, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told PTI that against a demand of 20 metric tonnes of oxygen, Aligarh division had just received 10 metric tonnes of oxygen on Sunday.
Hectic efforts are on to cover this gap and emergency supplies are expected to arrive on Monday, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes
We demand Centre to increase Delhi's oxygen quota to 700 metric tonnes due to increased consumption: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Eighty metric tonnes of liquid oxygen has been diverted from TN to AP
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia to ship 80 metric tonnes of oxygen to India to meet growing demand
Premji Backed Gold Plus Glass Industry Plans Biggest Capacity Expansion of 700,000 Metric Tonnes