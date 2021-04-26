Ruckus in UP hospital after cop dies of COVID, family alleges medical negligence

Family members of a policeman, who died at a hospital here due to COVID-19, created a ruckus at the facility alleging negligence by doctors and ''assaulted'' staffers, police said on Monday.

Five people, including the deceased's four daughters, were booked for allegedly assaulting the medical staff on duty, they said.

Sub Inspector Sheroman Singh had died at the Deen Dayal district hospital on Sunday.

Doctors and paramedics at the hospital boycotted their duties after the incident and resumed work only after a case was registered against the deceased's family members. They also denied any negligence on their part.

Meanwhile, oxygen scarcity has been reported from several government and private hospitals, including Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College hospital, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

A senior AMU official told PTI that hospital officials have sent urgent requests to the district authorities pointing out the gravity of the situation.

When contacted, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told PTI that against a demand of 20 metric tonnes of oxygen, Aligarh division had just received 10 metric tonnes of oxygen on Sunday.

Hectic efforts are on to cover this gap and emergency supplies are expected to arrive on Monday, he said.

