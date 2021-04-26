Left Menu

PTI | Puduc | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:19 IST
All hospitals have adequate beds, facilities to treat COVID- 19 stricken patients: Pondy LT Guv
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hospitals in the Union Territory of Puducherry are fully equipped to treat pandemic-stricken patients and the government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after receiving a para-cycling team rpt team from Chennai which had arrived here to spread Covid vaccination awareness, the Lt Governor said hospitals, including government institutions, are fully equipped with beds, oxygen beds, medicines, and other requirements.

There are however statements from a section of people alleging there was a shortage of beds and other amenities in the government hospitals, she said.

''I appeal to these people to refrain from making such incorrect statements as the government is keen to tackle the pandemic situation through coordinated efforts,'' the Lt Governor said.

Health Secretary T Arun had already held talks with managements of private medical colleges and hospitals and assured them that expenses would be borne by the government.

She also said voluntary organizations were also playing a proactive role in implementing measures to combat coronavirus here.

A private enterprise had also donated 10,000 masks for distribution to the people.

The LT Governor said the government had tightened restrictions in the context of the lockdown solely to ensure that COVID-19 was driven away from the soil of Puducherry.

She said there was no shortage of oxygen, beds, and medicines and sustained efforts have resulted in confidence among the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

