Left Menu

'False narrative' that nothing was done after first COVID wave, says Centre; lists steps for augmenting oxygen, Remdesivir production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:30 IST
'False narrative' that nothing was done after first COVID wave, says Centre; lists steps for augmenting oxygen, Remdesivir production

The Centre has refuted suggestions that ''nothing'' was done after the first wave of coronavirus pandemic and it was caught unawares by the second surge, asserting that all-out efforts are being made on a war footing to make available enough oxygen to hospitals and augment the production of Remdesivir.

This was stated in an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the case related to the “distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic”, official sources said.

The MHA said there has been a “false narrative” that after the onset of the COVID pandemic, during its peak impact and thereafter “the nation did nothing and is caught unawares in the second surge”.

Referring to the sudden scarcity of medical oxygen in some parts of the country following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the MHA said the central government started all-out efforts to augment oxygen resources and procure more and more oxygen from all available sources.

These supplies available at any given time in the country are to be distributed to all the states, especially those which are critically burdened with a high number of active COVID cases, in a balanced manner.

It is submitted that the sheer magnitude of this unprecedented surge itself brought with it certain inbuilt limitations in terms of available resources which need to be professionally augmented and utilised.

The central government, with active and constant supervision and direct involvement of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, is augmenting the oxygen supply on a war footing evolving and implementing innovative measures, the MHA said.

Resultantly, more and more medical oxygen is generated and is being made available every day, keeping in mind not just existing requirements but potential future requirements. These efforts include augmenting oxygen supply from all available sources within India and also importing oxygen from other countries using not only the diplomatic channels but also personal intervention of the political executive, it submitted.

Referring to Remdesivir, the MHA said due to the sudden surge in COVID cases recently, the demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for COVID-19 therapy has suddenly increased.

The ministry submitted that there was very limited demand for Remdesivir during the preceding months, immediately before the second surge, due to which the production levels of the seven companies manufacturing it fell.

The total installed capacity of the seven licensed manufacturers of Remdesivir as on April 1, 2021 was 38.80 lakh vials per month but actual production was around 27 lakh vials per month.

In light of the increased demand for Remdesivir and its shortages reported from certain parts of the country, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has immediately approved 31 additional manufacturing sites on April 12, 2021 in addition to 22 manufacturing sites of these seven manufacturers to enable them to enhance their manufacturing capacity.

Presently, there are a total of 53 manufacturing sites of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir approved by CDSCO which are having a total production capacity sufficiently expandable to around 90 lakh vials of Remdesivir injectable formulations per month.

Immediately upon the second surge, several of the additional sites of the seven companies have already started production and the current production is about 74 lakh vials per month.

The MHA submitted that the remaining additional sites of the said seven companies who have been permitted to manufacture Remdesivir are expected to get operational by May 2021, bringing the total production capacity to about 90 lakh vials per month. Generally, it takes about 20 days for each batch to be manufactured, tested and released for supply and there has been a constant increase in production and supply of Remdesivir on a war footing, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.45-cr cash seized by EC teams in West Bengal

Surveillance teams of the Election Commission EC have seized Rs 1.45 crore suspect cash from various areas in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.In the first instance, Rs 30 lakh cash was seized by the teams at Maulali crossi...

Hope we can give people something to look forward to in these difficult times: McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum hopes his team plays a brand of cricket which gives people something to look forward to in these difficult times.A second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India and its impact has also been fe...

HC tells WB govt to demolish illegal constructions on Teesta river bed at Jalpaiguri

The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to demolish illegal constructions, including pubs and restaurants, on the river bed of Teesta in front of residential buildings of the judges a...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021