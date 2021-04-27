Left Menu

Updated: 27-04-2021 23:04 IST
GOC-in-C, Southern Command visits COVID facility for civilians

Lt Gen J S Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command visited the old Command Hospital complex here to review a dedicated medical facility established for the treatment of COVID-19 cases, an official release said.

Patients referred by the district medical officer are being treated at the facility, it added.

''We are fully geared up for extending medical aid to the state government and people of Pune at this facility,'' Lt Gen Nain said on this occasion.

Assistance has also been provided by the Army for opening a 900-bed hospital at Ahmedabad and a 100-bed isolation facility at Barmer, Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh a 100-bed facility has been set up at Bhopal and 40-bed facilities at Gwalior and Saugor, the release said.

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

