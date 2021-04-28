Centre hikes Haryana's daily quota of medical oxygen to 232 MT: Vij

The center has increased Haryana's daily medical oxygen supply quota to 232 metric tonnes, the state's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

"Thankful to the Government of India for increasing the Oxygen quota of Haryana from 162 MT to 232 MT," Vij said in a tweet.

The state government was informed about the revised quota allocation through communication on Tuesday by Nipun Vinayak, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In another tweet, Vij said the state was completing the formalities to airlift the additional quota of the life-saving gas from Odisha.

"Trying to Air Lift the increased quota of Medical Oxygen from Orissa. Formalities are almost complete. If everything goes normal Haryana will get relief soon," Vij added. Haryana has registered a sharp surge in new coronavirus cases in April while COVID-19-related fatalities too are on the rise.

The state on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths and new cases with 84 fatalities taking the cumulative toll in the state to 3,926 while 11,931 fresh infections pushed the infection tally to 4,47,754.

The demand for medical oxygen in the state has risen manifold over the last few days as there are over 85,000 active cases in the state and many of them are in hospitals, officials said, adding that Haryana hospitals are also witnessing a rush of patients from other areas including Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)