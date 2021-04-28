Left Menu

Record 22 COVID-19 deaths in Jalna district; 816 test positive

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:27 IST
Record 22 COVID-19 deaths in Jalna district; 816 test positive

Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday recorded 22 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in a day so far, while 816 people tested positive for the infection, the local administration said.

The fresh deaths took the toll to 740, said a statement issued here by district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale.

The previous highest single-day toll was 13, recorded on April 27.

With the addition of 816 new patients during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 caseload in the central Maharashtra district climbed to 45,128, the statement said.

Also, 511 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recoveries to 37,600, it said.

The district is now left with 6,788 active cases, the statement said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the district stood at 88.70, while the fatality rate was 1.62 per cent, it added.

PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 goof-up: Test reports issued without taking samples in UP

A probe has been ordered into claims that the administration here issued COVID-19 test reports without taking samples, officials said on Wednesday.In a complaint to the district magistrate and chief medical officer, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra,...

France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.It said that 22.2 of the entire population and 28.3 of the adult ...

TNPL to begin on June 4 in bio-secure environment

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI ha...

Lloyds, WPP drive FTSE 100 higher; Fed outcome eyed

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares and a slew of upbeat earnings updates from companies including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy statement. The blue-chip index ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021