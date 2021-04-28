Record 22 COVID-19 deaths in Jalna district; 816 test positive

Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday recorded 22 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in a day so far, while 816 people tested positive for the infection, the local administration said.

The fresh deaths took the toll to 740, said a statement issued here by district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale.

The previous highest single-day toll was 13, recorded on April 27.

With the addition of 816 new patients during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 caseload in the central Maharashtra district climbed to 45,128, the statement said.

Also, 511 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recoveries to 37,600, it said.

The district is now left with 6,788 active cases, the statement said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the district stood at 88.70, while the fatality rate was 1.62 per cent, it added.

