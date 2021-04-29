Germany COVID case rise has slowed but still too high-official

Germany COVID case rise has slowed but still too high-officialReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:27 IST
Germany has managed to break the rapid rise in new coronavirus infections, but it is still too early to sound the all-clear, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet," Lothar Wieler told a weekly news conference, adding COVID-19 cases remain too high and are rising among those aged under 60.
