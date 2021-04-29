NYC mayor expects city to reopen by July 1
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expects the city to fully reopen by July 1, with the lifting of the citys COVID-19 restrictions. But it is unclear whether the mayor has the power to say when schools, restaurants and offices can open at full capacity.PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:17 IST
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expects the city to “fully reopen” by July 1, with the lifting of the city's COVID-19 restrictions. De Blasio told MSNBC the city will be ready for stores, offices and theaters to open at full strength. He cited improved COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing hospitalisation rates. But it is unclear whether the mayor has the power to say when schools, restaurants and offices can open at full capacity. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has maintained throughout the pandemic that those decisions are his alone.
