Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

None of the other members of Singhs family have tested positive for the infection, the sources said.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, Good to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been discharged from hospital and has recovered from COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine and returned home on Thursday afternoon.

Singh, 88, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on April 19 after he had mild fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

He received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and the second dose on April 3. None of the other members of Singh's family have tested positive for the infection, the sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, ''Good to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been discharged from hospital and has recovered from COVID-19. My best wishes for his good health and well being.'' Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the nation is happy and relieved that Dr Manmohan Singh has recovered and has been discharged from hospital. ''Nation wishes him a healthy and long life,'' he said ''Concerned that CM, Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has tested positive. Wish him a full and speedy recovery,'' Chidambaram said.

