SpiceXpress brings 600 oxygen concentrators from US to Delhi

SpiceXpress, cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Thursday brought 600 oxygen concentrators to Delhi on its flight from Miami in the US.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

''SpiceXpress flight carrying 600 oxygen concentrators from Miami USA has landed at Delhi airport,'' Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

''These will further strengthen & reinforce our fight against COVID,'' he added.

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)