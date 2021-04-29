Left Menu

Noida gets website for real-time update on COVID hospital bed availability

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:08 IST
Noida gets website for real-time update on COVID hospital bed availability

An official website that will show real-time availability of beds in COVID-19 hospitals of Gautam Buddh Nagar went live on Thursday evening, the district administration announced.

The online dashboard will also provide people with contact numbers and Google map location of these hospitals spread across Noida and Greater Noida, the administration said.

''The dashboard can be accessed at https://gbncovidtracker.in/ with live data of different category of beds -- ventilator/ICU, oxygen and normal -- along with their Google map location and hospital contact numbers,'' the administration said in a statement.

It said the data on the portal will be regularly updated according to the information provided by each Nodal officer appointed in these hospitals in coordination with the health and administrative officials at the Integrated COVID Control Command Centre of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

''The initiative is a joint effort to ensure more transparency in bed availability and increasing hospital admissions for people suffering from COVID-19,'' it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit districts of the state with 202 deaths due to the coronavirus and over 8,000 active patients, official data showed on Thursday.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida had been demanding such an online platform since several days, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had asked all districts of the state to prepare a facility like this in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. PTI KIS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021