Left Menu

Portugal reaches final phase of lockdown easing, land border with Spain reopens

Costa also announced that Portugal's 1,200-km (745.65 miles)land border with Spain will reopen for all travel on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks. Portugal has suffered 836,033 cases and 16,974 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 02:26 IST
Portugal reaches final phase of lockdown easing, land border with Spain reopens

Most of Portugal's territory will proceed to the final phase of a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions from May 1 and the land border with Spain will reopen for normal travel after a three-month hiatus. "This does not mean the country can consider the pandemic situation resolved," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference on Thursday. "Nothing is guaranteed for the future, as this is a daily struggle."

Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million, imposed a strict lockdown in January to tackle what was then the world's worst coronavirus surge, which took the public health system to the verge of collapsing. Lockdown restrictions started to be eased in mid-March and schools, restaurants and cafes, shopping malls, museums and other non-essential services have since reopened, but under strict rules to reduce risk of contagion.

From Saturday onwards, restaurants and cafes, which were for some time forced to shut their doors earlier, can keep them open until 10.30 p.m. and all sport activities can resume. Big outdoors and indoors events will also be authorised under capacity restrictions. Weddings and baptisms can take place at 50% capacity, compared with 25% currently.

A total of 270 of mainland Portugal's 278 municipalities will transition to the last stage of the lockdown easing and from now on the government will assess the situation on a weekly basis instead of every two weeks. Costa also announced that Portugal's 1,200-km (745.65 miles)land border with Spain will reopen for all travel on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks.

Portugal has suffered 836,033 cases and 16,974 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Truss to meet WTO chief seeking to further reform agenda

British trade minister Liz Truss will on Friday press the case for sweeping World Trade Organization WTO reforms aimed at countries who distort trade with state subsidies when she meets the trade bodys new head in Geneva. The meeting will b...

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil ...

Gilead HIV, hepatitis C sales dip, shares down 2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs, partially offset by sales of COVID-19 antiviral treatm...

Soccer-Fernandes and Cavani sparkle as United hit Roma for six

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored twice each as Manchester United took a giant step towards the Europa League final with a 6-2 drubbing of AS Roma in their semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. Uniteds run of four semi-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021