Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 217,000

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 3,821 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 460 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,344,755 and fatalities to 216,907.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

