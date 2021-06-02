Polisario Front leader Ghali is returning to Algeria, spokesman says
- Country:
- Spain
Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali, who has been receiving treatment in a Spanish hospital for more than a month, has left the hospital and is returning to Algeria "safe and sound", Polisario Front's spokesman Jalil Mohamed said late on Tuesday.
Ghali has already left Spain, taking a flight from the airport of Pamplona, El Pais newspaper reported.
The admittance in April of the Western Sahara independence movement leader in the northern city of Logrono triggered a diplomatic row with Morocco, which claims sovereignty over the territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Western Sahara
- Algeria
- Pamplona
- Brahim Ghali
- Logrono
- Spain
- Morocco
- Polisario Front