No scientific evidence of Covid vaccination causing infertility in men, women: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Monday reiterated there is no scientific evidence of COVID-19 vaccination causing infertility in men and women and asserted the jabs are safe and effective.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union health ministry on Monday reiterated there is no scientific evidence of COVID-19 vaccination causing infertility in men and women and asserted the jabs are safe and effective. There have been media reports expressing concern regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination among people of reproductive age, the ministry said in a statement.

Over the last few days, certain media reports have highlighted the prevalence of various superstitions and myths in a section of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) including the nurses, it said.

Such misinformation and rumours were spread during the vaccination drives against polio and measles-rubella too, it added.

The ministry said it has clarified in the FAQs (frequently asked questions) posted on the website that none of the available vaccines affect fertility, as all the vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later on humans to assess if they have any such side effects.

Vaccines are authorised for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured, the statement said.

''Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination, the government of India has clarified that there are no scientific evidences suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective,'' it stated.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination.

